U.S. Senator McCain Says No Peace In Afghanistan Without Pakistan Involvement
Influential U.S. Senator John McCain says peace in Afghanistan or elsewhere in the region is not possible without the involvement of Pakistan. McCain, a former U.S. presidential candidate, said on July 2 during a visit to Islamabad that "we will not have peace in the region without Pakistan."
