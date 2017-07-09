Top Iranian delegation to visit Afgha...

Top Iranian delegation to visit Afghanistan

14 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

A member of Afghanistan's Council of Ministers said on Monday that a top Iranian delegation plans to visit Kabul in the near future. In an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of the International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms in Tehran, he said that the Iranian delegation will visit Afghanistan to pursue implementation of agreements between the two countries.

