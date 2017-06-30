Top 6 Things Trump didn't know about ...

Top 6 Things Trump didn't know about Herat when he barred Girl robotics Scientists from US

18 hrs ago

The US embassy in Kabul has denied a visa to 6 Afghan high school students from Herat to accompany their invention in robotics to the United States for a demonstration. The girls made the 500 mile journey from the western city of Herat to the capital of Kabul to apply for visitor visas.

