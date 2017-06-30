Top 6 Things Trump didn't know about Herat when he barred Girl robotics Scientists from US
The US embassy in Kabul has denied a visa to 6 Afghan high school students from Herat to accompany their invention in robotics to the United States for a demonstration. The girls made the 500 mile journey from the western city of Herat to the capital of Kabul to apply for visitor visas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Juan Cole.
