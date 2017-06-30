Taliban district chief 'killed in eastern Afghanistan'
A Taliban shadow district chief has been killed in fighting with security forces in Afghanistan's eastern Wardak province, officials said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35884062.ece/f4a11/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-728e29a9-62c1-4f35-948e-e131d56107f1_I1.jpg A Taliban shadow district chief has been killed in fighting with security forces in Afghanistan's eastern Wardak province, officials said.
