Taliban attack on district repulsed, 8 attackers killed
Eight Taliban militants including a key commander have been killed and the Taliban offensive to overrun Dasht-e-Archi district in Afghan northern Kunduz province was repulsed on Saturday, district governor Nasrudin Nazari said. "Taliban militants launched a coordinated offensive to capture the district headquarters in Dasht-e-Archi today morning but the security forces retaliated, killing eight rebels including a Taliban key commander Mullah Mudasir on the spot, forcing the attackers to flee," Nazari told Xinhua.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|WHAT
|36,967
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|17 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr...
|18 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio...
|Jun 27
|Civic Infidel
|2
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|Jun 24
|davy
|4
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC