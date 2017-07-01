Taliban attack on district repulsed, 8 attackers killed

Eight Taliban militants including a key commander have been killed and the Taliban offensive to overrun Dasht-e-Archi district in Afghan northern Kunduz province was repulsed on Saturday, district governor Nasrudin Nazari said. "Taliban militants launched a coordinated offensive to capture the district headquarters in Dasht-e-Archi today morning but the security forces retaliated, killing eight rebels including a Taliban key commander Mullah Mudasir on the spot, forcing the attackers to flee," Nazari told Xinhua.

