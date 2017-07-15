Soldier dead after attack in Afghanis...

Soldier dead after attack in Afghanistan: Pentagon

8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A 19-year-old American soldier has died in Afghanistan's Helmand Province from wounds received in an attack, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. Private First Class Hansen Kirkpatrick of Wasilla, Alaska, died on Monday in the incident, which was under investigation, a Pentagon statement said.

