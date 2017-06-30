Shi'ite Religious Leaders in Afghanistan Ban Musical Festival

Members of the Zohra orchestra, an ensemble of 35 women, attend a rehearsal at Afghanistan's National Institute of Music, in Kabul, April 4, 2016. A council of Shi'ite religious leaders in Bamyan province in central Afghanistan banned a local musical festival, calling it "Harram" or against Islamic law, while many other religious leaders hailed it as art and a cultural event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.