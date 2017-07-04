Senators, Visiting Afghanistan, Warn ...

Senators, Visiting Afghanistan, Warn Trump Over Diplomatic Vacancies

A delegation of United States senators visiting Afghanistan issued a stark warning on Tuesday to President Trump to fill vacant embassy and State Department positions here in order to better address the country's mounting military and political crises. Led by Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, the American delegation in Kabul voiced what has been a concern for months now in the absence of a permanent American ambassador.

Chicago, IL

