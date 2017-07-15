Remember military hero dogs on Independence Day

On the Fourth of July, as the nation celebrates the birth of American independence with fireworks and waving flags, let's remember to honor and give thanks to the military heroes who protect our freedoms on the frontlines-and that includes the courageous canines serving our country in combat. The U.S. military accepted dogs into its official ranks for the first time 75 years ago, in 1942, with the creation of the first-ever "K-9 Corps."

