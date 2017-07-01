Political storm brews in Afghanistan as officials from ethnic...

Leaders of Afghanistan's three major ethnic minority political parties, all of whom hold senior positions in the government, announced from Turkey Saturday that they have formed a coalition to save Afghanistan from chaos, issued a list of demands for reforms by President Ashraf Ghani, and vowed to hold mass protests unless they are met. The stunning development followed weeks of gathering political turmoil and public unrest after a devastating terrorist bombing in the capital on May 31 .

