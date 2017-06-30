Pentagon Weighs More Aggressive Role ...

Pentagon Weighs More Aggressive Role in Afghanistan

Read more: MSNBC

The Pentagon is considering an expanded and more aggressive role in Afghanistan, one that would include the American military once again targeting both Taliban and Haqqani network fighters, according to four U.S. defense officials. Both Pentagon and White House officials have been considering the expanded authority for several months as they have worked through a strategy review for Afghanistan .

Chicago, IL

