Paris shanty town housing 2,500 migrants is torn to ground

Paris shanty town housing 2,500 migrants is torn to the ground - and the residents say they are now desperate to get to BRITAIN Since its opening, it has become a magnet for thousands who end up setting up homes in the streets nearby A Paris shanty town containing some 2,500 migrants was pulled to the ground on Friday and its inhabitants 'evacuated' to other parts of France. Many were from war-torn countries such as Afghanistan and Eritrea who said they were desperate to get to Britain as quickly as possible.

Chicago, IL

