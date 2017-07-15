Parades, fireworks, hot dogs: US cele...

Parades, fireworks, hot dogs: US celebrates Fourth of July

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

Americans celebrated the United States' 241st birthday in both joyous and serious ways, from flashy firework displays for massive crowds to small-town parades. Tuesday's events even went international, as U.S. senators traveled to Afghanistan and spent the holiday with the troops and an Independence Day exhibition took Major League Baseball to London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hot dogs, parades, fireworks: US celebrates Fou... 37 min anonymous 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 16 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 36,999
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr... Jun 30 BuildTheWall 1
News Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio... Jun 27 Civic Infidel 2
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Jun 24 davy 4
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,505 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC