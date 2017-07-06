Op-Ed Contributor: To Win Afghanistan...

Op-Ed Contributor: To Win Afghanistan, Get Tough on Pakistan

President Trump's review of American policy in Afghanistan should involve adopting a tougher approach to Pakistan . Although the Taliban are said to control or contest 40 percent of Afghanistan's territory, Taliban leaders operate from the safety of Pakistan.

