Op-Ed Contributor: To Win Afghanistan, Get Tough on Pakistan
President Trump's review of American policy in Afghanistan should involve adopting a tougher approach to Pakistan . Although the Taliban are said to control or contest 40 percent of Afghanistan's territory, Taliban leaders operate from the safety of Pakistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|37,031
|Hot dogs, parades, fireworks: US celebrates Fou...
|14 hr
|anonymous
|6
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr...
|Jun 30
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio...
|Jun 27
|Civic Infidel
|2
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|Jun 24
|davy
|4
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC