New Muppet promotes education, gender equity in Afghanistan
His name is Zeerak, he's 4, and he is the younger brother of Zari, Sesame Street's first Afghan Muppet. Both characters are featured on "Baghch-e-Simsim" , the Afghan co-production of the long-running children TV show.
