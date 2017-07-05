New Muppet promotes education, gender...

New Muppet promotes education, gender equity in Afghanistan

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

His name is Zeerak, he's 4, and he is the younger brother of Zari, Sesame Street's first Afghan Muppet. Both characters are featured on "Baghch-e-Simsim" , the Afghan co-production of the long-running children TV show.

Chicago, IL

