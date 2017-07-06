Elizabeth Warren, back from first tri...

Elizabeth Warren, back from first trip to Afghanistan, says, - I'm not there on a troop increase'

Back from her first overseas trip to visit U.S. military personnel, Sen. Elizabeth Warren warned that the Trump administration is creating a "diplomatic vacuum" in Afghanistan by leaving key State Department posts unfilled at a time when a "whole-of-government strategy" is needed to end the 16-year-old conflict. The Trump administration has been working for several months on a new plan for Afghanistan and Pakistan, but internal debates among the White House, the Pentagon and the State Department have delayed this even as militants continue to mount attacks in both countries.

