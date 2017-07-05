A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew chief scans below near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan, on June 9. The death of a 19-year-old U.S. soldier in southern Afghanistan on Monday highlights the U.S. military's evolving role in the war there under President Trump's administration, after years of President Barack Obama restricting the use of conventional combat troops on the battlefield. Army Pfc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.