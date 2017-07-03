Blast kills 2 civilians, wounds 2 oth...

Blast kills 2 civilians, wounds 2 others in N. Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

At least two civilians lost their lives and two others sustained injuries as a blast rocked Dasht-e-Archi district in the restive northern Afghan province of Kunduz on Monday, police spokesman Mahfozullah Akbari said. "Two adult men were killed and two children injured after a blast rocked Bajawari area in Dasht-e-Archi district this afternoon," Akbari told Xinhua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 36,983
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr... Jun 30 BuildTheWall 1
News Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio... Jun 27 Civic Infidel 2
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Jun 24 davy 4
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,905 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC