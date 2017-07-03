Blast kills 2 civilians, wounds 2 others in N. Afghanistan

At least two civilians lost their lives and two others sustained injuries as a blast rocked Dasht-e-Archi district in the restive northern Afghan province of Kunduz on Monday, police spokesman Mahfozullah Akbari said. "Two adult men were killed and two children injured after a blast rocked Bajawari area in Dasht-e-Archi district this afternoon," Akbari told Xinhua.

