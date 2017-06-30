At Least 13 Militants Killed In Afghan Air Strikes, Say Officials
Afghan officials say at least 13 militants, including five Islamic State fighters were killed in air strikes across the country in the past 24 hours. The air strikes took place in southeastern Paktika and northern Jowzjan and Sar-e Pul provinces, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on July 1. Jowzjan police chief Abdul Hafiz Khoshi said the five IS militants were killed when their vehicle was hit by air strikes in Jowzjan's Qush-Teppa district.
