After a bloody month in Afghanistan, demonstrators demand security reforms
Protesters returned to the streets of Kabul on Monday waving pink flags and demanding the resignations of top security officials in the wake of the deadliest month in Afghanistan in years. The demonstration was a continuation of weeks of sit-ins and protests in Kabul after a massive truck bombing killed at least 150 people on May 31. Days later, security forces opened fire on demonstrators, killing at least seven, and eventually dismantled the protest camp by force, resulting in another death.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|WHAT
|36,994
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr...
|Jun 30
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio...
|Jun 27
|Civic Infidel
|2
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|Jun 24
|davy
|4
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
