Afghan officials: Taliban kill 13 loc...

Afghan officials: Taliban kill 13 local militiamen in ambush

18 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Taliban insurgents ambushed a local militia group in northern Balkh province, killing 13 pro-government fighters, provincial officials said Sunday. Munir Ahmad Farhad, spokesman for the governor of northern Balkh province, said local forces were on their way to take part in a security operation when they were ambushed.

