Afghan man says British SAS troops sh...

Afghan man says British SAS troops shot dead his father

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Meet the First Family of Molossia, a nation within Nevada: 40-year 'dictator,' President Kevin Baugh, rules over 33 citizens of the micronation he established, complete with its own rules, border control, traditions and currency Six families who own cottages next to Chris Christie's private beach were ordered to leave their homes under threat of ARREST while the governor lounged in the sun Family friend is charged with raping one-year-old girl he was babysitting after the youngster's father found him in the act and then beat him black and blue with a dresser drawer GOP state representative who was the 'source' that sparked the FBI probe into Bernie Sanders' wife says a Trump campaign lawyer told the feds his story which he insists is 'hearsay' Beyond the pale! Chris Christie sports a VERY deep tan despite telling reporters he 'didn't get any sun' when he was caught taking his family on ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 3 hr WHAT 36,998
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr... Jun 30 BuildTheWall 1
News Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio... Jun 27 Civic Infidel 2
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Jun 24 davy 4
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,006 • Total comments across all topics: 282,233,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC