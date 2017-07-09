Afghan man says British SAS troops shot dead his father

Meet the First Family of Molossia, a nation within Nevada: 40-year 'dictator,' President Kevin Baugh, rules over 33 citizens of the micronation he established, complete with its own rules, border control, traditions and currency Six families who own cottages next to Chris Christie's private beach were ordered to leave their homes under threat of ARREST while the governor lounged in the sun Family friend is charged with raping one-year-old girl he was babysitting after the youngster's father found him in the act and then beat him black and blue with a dresser drawer GOP state representative who was the 'source' that sparked the FBI probe into Bernie Sanders' wife says a Trump campaign lawyer told the feds his story which he insists is 'hearsay' Beyond the pale! Chris Christie sports a VERY deep tan despite telling reporters he 'didn't get any sun' when he was caught taking his family on ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.