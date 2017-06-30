99 Militants Killed In Fresh Operations In Afghanistan: Gov't
At least 99 militants were killed and 57 others wounded after Afghan army, police and intelligence agency personnel launched wide-scale operations against militants' hideouts within the past 24 hours, China's Xinhua news agency reported the Defense Ministry as saying on Thursday. The raids were launched in 16 of the country's 34 provinces and among those militants killed were eight members of Islamic State , the ministry said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|37,031
|Hot dogs, parades, fireworks: US celebrates Fou...
|19 hr
|anonymous
|6
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr...
|Jun 30
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio...
|Jun 27
|Civic Infidel
|2
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|Jun 24
|davy
|4
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC