99 Militants Killed In Fresh Operations In Afghanistan: Gov't

At least 99 militants were killed and 57 others wounded after Afghan army, police and intelligence agency personnel launched wide-scale operations against militants' hideouts within the past 24 hours, China's Xinhua news agency reported the Defense Ministry as saying on Thursday. The raids were launched in 16 of the country's 34 provinces and among those militants killed were eight members of Islamic State , the ministry said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.