09:03 Turkmenistan, Afghanistan sign railway, energy, scientific cooperation deals
Turkmen Afghan high-level talks held in Ashgabat on July 3 as part of Afghan president Ashraf Ghani's official visit to Turkmenistan inked a number of bilateral documents, official media report. A Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in carpet industry, Agreement on International Road Transport, and Agreement on International Railroad Checkpoint on Turkmen Afghan border were signed on the intergovernmental levels.
