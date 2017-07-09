09:03 Turkmenistan, Afghanistan sign railway, energy, scientific cooperation deals

Turkmen Afghan high-level talks held in Ashgabat on July 3 as part of Afghan president Ashraf Ghani's official visit to Turkmenistan inked a number of bilateral documents, official media report. A Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in carpet industry, Agreement on International Road Transport, and Agreement on International Railroad Checkpoint on Turkmen Afghan border were signed on the intergovernmental levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.