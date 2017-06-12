World Bank Gives Afghanistan $520 Mil...

World Bank Gives Afghanistan $520 Million To Help Refugees, Boost Economy

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

The World Bank on June 13 approved a $520 million package of funding for projects to boost Afghanistan's economy, build critical infrastructure, and support Afghan refugees sent back from Pakistan. The bank said the six cash grants, including donor money from Denmark, Germany, and Japan, will help the Afghan government "at a time of uncertainty when risks to the economy are significant."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... 2 hr fingers mcgurke 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 8 hr LIbEralS 36,919
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr '17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 62
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,300 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC