World Bank Gives Afghanistan $520 Million To Help Refugees, Boost Economy
The World Bank on June 13 approved a $520 million package of funding for projects to boost Afghanistan's economy, build critical infrastructure, and support Afghan refugees sent back from Pakistan. The bank said the six cash grants, including donor money from Denmark, Germany, and Japan, will help the Afghan government "at a time of uncertainty when risks to the economy are significant."
