Will Afghanistan manage to find peace?

Read more: Al Jazeera

In this week's UpFront , we speak to former Afghan spy chief Amrullah Saleh about the US-led war in Afghanistan and why 16, years on, the Taliban continues to have a strong foothold in the country. In the Reality Check, we explain why conflating Israel with Jewish people is wrong, and how it's sometimes Israeli officials who make this assumption.

