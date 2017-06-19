War and waste: cautionary tales as U....

War and waste: cautionary tales as U.S. ponders Afghan boost - Sun, 25 Jun 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

In this Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2013 file photo, an Afghan army soldier adjusts his uniform during an outdoor lesson at a training facility in the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. Sixteen years into a stalemated conflict with no end in sight, the Trump administration is planning to send more troops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Sat davy 4
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Sat Patriot AKA Bozo 36,942
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Jun 14 fingers mcgurke 3
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,740 • Total comments across all topics: 282,041,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC