US Sends Fresh Troops to Afghanistan ...

US Sends Fresh Troops to Afghanistan as Policy Debate Continues

Read more: Voice of America

The Army is deploying about 1,500 soldiers to Afghanistan this week, but U.S. officials say the troop movement is not part of any increase in forces in the war zone. Troops of the 82nd Airborne Division began leaving Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Tuesday.

