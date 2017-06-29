US, NATO allies wrangle over troop le...

US, NATO allies wrangle over troop levels in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

More than 16 years into the Afghanistan war, the United States and its NATO allies wrangled anew on Thursday over how to meet the need for more troops to counter a resurgent Taliban and help Afghan forces break a stalemate in the fight. At a meeting in Brussels, NATO agreed to send more forces in response to commanders' requests for as many as 3,000 troops to train and work alongside Afghan security forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 36,960
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... Wed Rick Santpornum 1
News Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio... Jun 27 Civic Infidel 2
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Jun 24 davy 4
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Jun 14 fingers mcgurke 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC