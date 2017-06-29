US, NATO allies wrangle over troop levels in Afghanistan
More than 16 years into the Afghanistan war, the United States and its NATO allies wrangled anew on Thursday over how to meet the need for more troops to counter a resurgent Taliban and help Afghan forces break a stalemate in the fight. At a meeting in Brussels, NATO agreed to send more forces in response to commanders' requests for as many as 3,000 troops to train and work alongside Afghan security forces.
