U.S. Wastes $28 Million on Afghan Soldiers's Uniforms, Watchdog Says
Afghan National Army recruits stand in formation during their graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Center Sept. 22, 2011 The Pentagon wasted as much as $28 million over the last decade on camouflage uniforms for Afghan soldiers despite the fact forests make up only a small fraction of the country's landscape, according to a report released Wednesday by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|10 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|Into The Night
|36,926
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Jun 14
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr '17
|Silly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC