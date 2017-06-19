U.S. Wastes $28 Million on Afghan Sol...

U.S. Wastes $28 Million on Afghan Soldiers's Uniforms, Watchdog Says

Read more: Government Executive

Afghan National Army recruits stand in formation during their graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Center Sept. 22, 2011 The Pentagon wasted as much as $28 million over the last decade on camouflage uniforms for Afghan soldiers despite the fact forests make up only a small fraction of the country's landscape, according to a report released Wednesday by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction .

