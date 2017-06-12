U.S. Taking 'Regional Approach' In Ne...

U.S. Taking 'Regional Approach' In New Afghanistan Strategy, Mattis Says

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he will present options on Afghanistan to President Donald Trump "very soon," and the new U.S. strategy will take a "regional approach" rather than addressing the country's long-running war in isolation. "We are taking a regional approach to this... We will take that forward to the president for a decision very soon," Mattis told the House Armed Services Committee on June 12. Media have reported that Mattis will recommend sending another 3,000 to 5,000 U.S. troops to break what he has called a "stalemate" between U.S.-backed government forces and the Taliban.

Chicago, IL

