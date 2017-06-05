Two US soldiers killed, two wounded in attack by Afghan soldier
"An Afghan army soldier opened fire and killed two American soldiers and injured two others," Attaullah Khogyani, spokesperson for the governor of Nangarhar province, said. "The Afghan army soldier was killed in return fire."
