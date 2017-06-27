Trump's chaos is covering for stealth...

Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalation overseas

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

While Washington is fixated on President Trump's tweets, antics, lies and Russiagate, the administration is ramping up a stealth escalation of our military involvement across the Middle East. As Naomi Klein warns , Trump's "rolling shock of the chaos and spectacle" distracts from radical actions both at home and abroad.

Read more at The Washington Post.

Chicago, IL

