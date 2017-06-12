Trump gives Pentagon authority to det...

Trump gives Pentagon authority to determine troop levels in Afghanistan

The Trump administration has granted the Pentagon the authority to manage troop levels in Afghanistan, according to a U.S. official who said the decision is expected to be announced on Wednesday. The move means it will likely be up to Defense Secretary James Mattis to decide whether to send more American troops to Afghanistan as has been recommended by U.S. military commanders.

