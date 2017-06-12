Trump decision on Afghanistan still weeks away

President Donald Trump is not expected to make a decision on the US strategy in Afghanistan for several more weeks, a senior administration official told CNN. Trump's national security team was expected to present him with recommendations on the path forward in Afghanistan -- including adding several thousand more troops -- in early May, and a US official told CNN at the time that Trump likely would make a decision upon returning from his first foreign trip.

