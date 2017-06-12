Top Haqqani commander killed in drone attack in Pak

Islamabad, Jun 13 A drone attack in Pakistan's restive northwest tribal region today killed a top commander of the dreaded Haqqani network, blamed for the attack in Afghanistan's capital Kabul that killed nearly 150 people. Two missiles fired by a pilotless aircraft targeted a house in Speen Tal, a semi-tribal area located on the border of Orakzai district and Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

