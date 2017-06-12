Three US soldiers killed in insider attack in Afghanistan identified
Around 7:45 a.m., Gering Police and Fire Department cre... -- Footage was captured at a shopping center parking lot in Ocala, Florida, on Sunday when a sinkhole swallowed up a car.According to firefighters on the scene, ... -- The U.S. military has identified the three Army soldiers killed by an Afghan soldier in an insider attack for which the Taliban claimed responsibility.Sgt. Eri... WASHINGTON - In an effort to improve the consistency and integrity of organic livestock practices and labeling, National Farmers Union is urging the U.S. Department of... Here's the rundown of the weekend that was on the legion baseball scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|LIbEralS
|36,918
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr '17
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|About time
|8
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr '17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC