Three U.S. soldiers killed in eastern...

Three U.S. soldiers killed in eastern Afghanistan attack: U.S. officials

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Three U.S. soldiers were killed and another wounded during an attack in eastern Afghanistan, according to three U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity. A local Afghan official said earlier two U.S. soldiers were killed and two others wounded during the shooting in Achin district, where U.S. special forces have been fighting alongside Afghan troops against Islamic State and Taliban militants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Jun 6 Into The Night 36,917
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr '17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,701 • Total comments across all topics: 281,671,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC