Three U.S. soldiers killed in eastern Afghanistan attack: U.S. officials
Three U.S. soldiers were killed and another wounded during an attack in eastern Afghanistan, according to three U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity. A local Afghan official said earlier two U.S. soldiers were killed and two others wounded during the shooting in Achin district, where U.S. special forces have been fighting alongside Afghan troops against Islamic State and Taliban militants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Jun 6
|Into The Night
|36,917
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr '17
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|About time
|8
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr '17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC