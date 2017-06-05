Three Army Rangers Killed by Afghan S...

Three Army Rangers Killed by Afghan Soldier in 'Insider Attack'

Saturday, the Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack carried out by an Afghan army soldier that killed three U.S. Army Rangers and wounded one other. U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, provide suppressive fire on an enemy compound during Decisive Action Rotation 15-02 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 15, 2014.

