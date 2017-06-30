This girls robotics team from Afghani...

This girls robotics team from Afghanistan was denied visas for a U.S. competition

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Mashable

They were recently denied one-week visas to the United States to come to Washington, D.C., for the First Global Challenge, a new robotics competition that focuses on providing clean water . The team twice traveled the roughly 500-mile distance to the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, for visa interviews , but officials denied them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 hr WHAT 36,967
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... 10 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr... 12 hr BuildTheWall 1
News Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio... Jun 27 Civic Infidel 2
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Jun 24 davy 4
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,177 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC