The struggle of 'Lionel Demon': Linge...

The struggle of 'Lionel Demon': Lingering questions about N.S. murder-suicide

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: 680News

As Nova Scotia's health system continues to grapple with the disturbing case of Lionel Desmond, two of his sisters have come forward to shed new light on what happened to the former Canadian soldier, who was transformed from a fun-loving family man to a paranoid killer after serving two tours in Afghanistan. "His shell came back, but that beautiful soul inside of him became a dark cloud," Cassandra Desmond, one of his twin sisters, said in one of her first in-depth interviews this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... 13 hr Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Fri anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Jun 14 fingers mcgurke 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Jun 14 LIbEralS 36,919
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,595 • Total comments across all topics: 281,824,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC