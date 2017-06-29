The Latest: Senate committee grants more visas for Afghans
The Latest on deliberations by the House and Senate Armed Services committees over the 2018 defense budget : A Senate panel has decided to provide an additional 4,000 visas to allow Afghans who sided with the American-led coalition and are at risk of being killed or injured by the Taliban to resettle in the United States. The Armed Services Committee voted unanimously, 27-0, to approve a defense policy bill that includes a provision granting the extra visas for Afghans eligible for special immigrant status.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|36,958
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|22 hr
|Rick Santpornum
|1
|Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio...
|Jun 27
|Civic Infidel
|2
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|Jun 24
|davy
|4
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Jun 14
|fingers mcgurke
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC