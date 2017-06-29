The Latest: Senate committee grants more visas for Afghans

The Latest on deliberations by the House and Senate Armed Services committees over the 2018 defense budget : A Senate panel has decided to provide an additional 4,000 visas to allow Afghans who sided with the American-led coalition and are at risk of being killed or injured by the Taliban to resettle in the United States. The Armed Services Committee voted unanimously, 27-0, to approve a defense policy bill that includes a provision granting the extra visas for Afghans eligible for special immigrant status.

