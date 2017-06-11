The Latest: Explosions kill at least ...

The Latest: Explosions kill at least 4 at funeral in Kabul

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

An Afghan official says explosions in Kabul have killed at least four people attending a funeral reportedly attended by government officials, including members of parliament. Najib Danish, Interior Ministry deputy spokesman, says three explosions rocked a cemetery where Sen. Alam Ezadyar's son was about to be buried.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 10 hr Fuggs 36,911
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr '17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,005 • Total comments across all topics: 281,502,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC