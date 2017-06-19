Teenage suicide bomber arrested outsi...

Teenage suicide bomber arrested outside US base in Afghanistan

Afghan authorities on Tuesday arrested a teenager who had intended to blow himself up at Bagram Air Field, officials said. "He wanted to target a foreign forces convoy," Abdul Shokour Qodusi, governor of Bagram district in Parwan province told Stars and Stripes.

