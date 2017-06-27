Targeted Shiites take their protest to Pakistani capital
Pakistani police officers stand guard behind barbed wire to stop Shiite Muslims advancing toward the presidency, during a rally to condemn last weeks twin bombings in Parachinar, the center of Kurram region, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Battered by bombings that have killed scores of people, Pakistan's tribal Shiite Muslims took their protests to the Pakistani capital while in Pakistan's Kurram tribal region, where Shiites dominate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|2 hr
|Rick Santpornum
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|WHAT
|36,957
|Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio...
|Tue
|Civic Infidel
|2
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|Jun 24
|davy
|4
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Jun 14
|fingers mcgurke
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC