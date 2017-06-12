Taliban storm Afghan police compound,...

Taliban storm Afghan police compound, kill 5 police

13 hrs ago

Security forces are deployed as the site of suicide attacks and an ongoing clash between Taliban insurgents and government forces in the main police station in eastern Paktia province, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jun 18, 2017. The Taliban stormed a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday after striking it with two suicide car bombs, killing several police officers, officials said.

