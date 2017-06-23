Taliban say U.S. must quit Afghanistan for peace
The Taliban warned on Friday against sending more Western troops to Afghanistan, while pledging that it sought only independence under Islamic rule and rejecting concerns it would harbour foreign militants. In a statement marking Eid al-Fitr, the festival at the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada combined defiant calls for the United States to get out of Afghanistan with more conciliatory messages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|36,932
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Jun 14
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr '17
|Silly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC