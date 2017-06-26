Taliban promotes 4 previously unidentified training camps in Afghanistan
The Afghan Taliban promoted its network of training camps that it claims are in operation throughout Afghanistan in a recent propaganda video that was published on its official website. Four new Taliban camps have been identified by the Taliban.
