Taliban promotes 4 previously unidentified training camps in Afghanistan

The Afghan Taliban promoted its network of training camps that it claims are in operation throughout Afghanistan in a recent propaganda video that was published on its official website. Four new Taliban camps have been identified by the Taliban.

Chicago, IL

