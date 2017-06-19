Suicide car bomb in southern Afghanis...

Suicide car bomb in southern Afghanistan kills at least 29

A huge suicide car bombing struck Thursday outside a bank in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, targeting Afghan troops and government employees waiting to collect their salaries ahead of a major Muslim holiday and killing at least 29 people, officials said. Hayatullah Hayat, the provincial governor in Helmand, said most of the casualties were civilians.

Chicago, IL

