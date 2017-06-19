Suicide car bomb in southern Afghanistan kills at least 29
A huge suicide car bombing struck Thursday outside a bank in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, targeting Afghan troops and government employees waiting to collect their salaries ahead of a major Muslim holiday and killing at least 29 people, officials said. Hayatullah Hayat, the provincial governor in Helmand, said most of the casualties were civilians.
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|59 min
|WHAT
|36,930
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Jun 14
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr '17
|Silly
|1
