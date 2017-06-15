Suicide bomber strikes near Shiite mo...

Suicide bomber strikes near Shiite mosque in Kabul, 1 dead

12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Afghan officials say a suicide bomber struck outside a Shiite mosque in in Kabul, killing at least one person and wounding five others. Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says casualties are expected after Wednesday's attack.

Chicago, IL

