Suicide bomber strikes near Shiite mosque in Kabul, 1 dead
Afghan officials say a suicide bomber struck outside a Shiite mosque in in Kabul, killing at least one person and wounding five others. Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says casualties are expected after Wednesday's attack.
